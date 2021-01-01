Buy the 17" Silver Queen & Ivy Plant in Decorative Planter at Michaels. com. With a bountiful amount of variegated green leaves that sit atop the lustrous dark green leaves, this silver queen and ivy artificial plant boasts an elegant and calming presentation. With a bountiful amount of variegated green leaves that sit atop the lustrous dark green leaves, this silver queen and ivy artificial plant boasts an elegant and calming presentation. Draping out of a classic decorative planter, this bold ornament can add a nice sense of movement to any surface it's placed on. Sit this on your kitchen island and combine it with faux flowering plants or fruit to add a natural touch to the space. Details: Green 13" x 31" x 17" Synthetic For indoor/covered outdoor use | 17" Silver Queen & Ivy Plant in Decorative Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®