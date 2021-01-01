From rasta imposta

17 Pieces Cell Phone Cleaning Kit USB Charging Port and Headphone Jack Cleaner Compatible with iPhone Samsung Galaxy LG Motorola iOS and Android.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Anti-static design: no more dealing with static and fuzz that clings; Unlike cotton cleaning swabs that leave fuzz behind and attract lint, nylon brushes and foam swabs thoroughly clean your ports without leaving fibers behind or building any static charge 3 Shapes of anti-static brushes: 12 piece in total; You can use them to clean micro USB, type-c charger, suit for 3.5 mm headphone jack, cell phone speakers and microphones, cell phone lens and so on 3 Levels of cleaning effect: package also includes 2 pieces nylon brushes, 1 piece cleaning cloth, and 2 pieces dedusting film; Firstly, clean the dust on the surface by nylon brush, then use the cleaning cloth to wipe the screen, finally use a dedusting film to adsorb dust Enough quantity: we provide enough quantity of cell phone cleaning kit, you can use it for many times Practical nylon brushes: help your ports get to remain clean much longer; Use the phone cleaning brush

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com