HP 17 Laptop Computer 17.3' HD+ 60% NTSC Display 11th Gen Intel Quad-Core i5-1135G7 32GB RAM 1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphic Backlit Keyboard DVD-RW.

Factory box seal may be OPENNED for RAM/SSD upgrades. Apollo Premium Electronics provides a 1-year warranty on upgraded parts. The manufacturer provides a 1-year warranty on original hardware components 11th Gen Intel 4-Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) 17.3' diagonal, HD+ (1600 x 900), anti-glare, 220 nits, 60% NTSC Display, Intergrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics 1 x HDMI 1.4b, 2 x SuperSpeed USB-A (5Gbps signaling rate), 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x Ethernet RJ45, 1 x DVD-RW, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo, 1 x Multi-format SD media card reader Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit), Backlit Keyboard, WIFI5 (802.11ac 1x1) and Bluetooth 4.2, 720p HD Webcam, Up to 7 hours battery life