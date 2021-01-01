From yaybyc

Yaybyc 17-Inch Undermount 16 Gauge R10 Radius Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Single Bowl - 100% Handmade Kitchen Sink Bowl, 17"X19"X10"

$285.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Commercial Grade - 100% handmade sink with brushed finish, anti-scratch;

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com