From ipax
17 inch Laptop Sleeve Case WaterResistant Protective Computer Cover Portable Bag for 17 Dell XPS 2020 173 Lenovo Legion Y730 Lenovo IdeaPad 320 321.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. External Dimensions: 17.0' x 12.6' x 0.8' / 43.3 x 32 x 2.0 cm, Internal Dimensions: 16.7' x 12.2' x 0.6' / 42.3 x 31 x 1.5 cm External material: water resistant exterior material to protect your laptop against accidental spills Internal material: Featuring a polyester foam padding layer and soft fluff interior, protect your device against accidental scratched Compatible Devices: This laptop sleeve is ideal fit for most of 17.3' laptop for Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, HP, Dell and more accessories, and the zipper design won't let it slip off