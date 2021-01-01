From joita
Joita 17-in x 17-in Turquoise, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOIC3281360A
Advertisement
FLOATING STARFISH (turquoise) adds to any nautical or beach theme with its bright turquoise starfish on a white background. Constructed with an outdoor rated thread and fabric. Printed pattern on polyester fabric. To maintain the life of the pillow, bring indoors or protect from the elements when not in use. Spot clean, hang to dry. Do not dry clean. One complete pillow with stuffing and sewn closure. Joita 17-in x 17-in Turquoise, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOIC3281360A