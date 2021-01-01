SCHOOLING FISH (aqua) is a delightful conglomeration of various contemporary fish swimming in every direction! Colors consist of bright aqua, turquoise, blue and dark lime on a bright white background. Constructed with an outdoor rated zipper, thread and fabric. Printed pattern on polyester fabric. To maintain the life of the pillow cover, bring indoors or protect from the elements when not in use. Machine wash on cold, delicate. Lay flat to dry. Do not dry clean. One cover with zipper and one insert included. Joita 17-in x 17-in Aqua, Turquoise, Blue, Dark Lime, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOIZ5109640B