FLOATING CORAL (gray) has a large print of orange and white coral appearing to float on the medium gray fabric. Modern colors with a modern pattern make this the perfect pillow cover for your beachside condo or your wanna-be beachside home. Constructed with an outdoor rated zipper, thread and fabric. Printed pattern on polyester fabric. To maintain the life of the pillow cover, bring indoors or protect from the elements when not in use. Machine wash on cold, delicate. Lay flat to dry. Do not dry clean. One cover with zipper only - no insert included. Joita 17-in x 17-in Gray, Orange, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Cover | JOIZ28908900