Litton Lane 17 in. x 12 in. Light Grey MGO Planter (Set of 2)

This set of fiber clay planters brings tranquility to your space by allowing you to fill them with plants-hence it promotes wellness and creates an immediate feeling of relaxation. These decorative planters are sure to add bundles of charm to your home. Beautifully detailed, they feature cylindrical pots with light gray finish and beige slanted legs. These planters are made out of ceramic, fiber clay and wood. Jazz up contemporary themed spaces using these gray planter pots that are ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Color: Light Grey.