From marshalltown
Marshalltown 17-in Steel London Trowel | 34 10.5FG
Advertisement
MARSHALLTOWN Brick Trowels are designed for durability and offers professional-grade quality to help you complete all functional or decorative brick, block, and stonework. Like our other Masonry Trowels, each Brick Trowel is forged from a single piece of high carbon steel and polished to perfection for a clean finish to any job. MARSHALLTOWN Brick Trowels are Made in the USA with Global Materials. Marshalltown 17-in Steel London Trowel | 34 10.5FG