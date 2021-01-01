TEKTON 17 in., 25 in. and 36 in. Angled Tip Handled Pry Bar Set (3-Piece)

Angled Tip: In addition to creating a high-leverage fulcrum for prying, the angled tip also provides a pivot point around which to shift and position heavy objects like machinery or tables with fine control. Comfortable Handle: The generously sized textured handle provides a sure, nonslip grip that lets you comfortably and confidently apply as much force as needed. Made of impact-resistant polypropylene, it's extremely durable and unaffected by fuels, oils, cleaners, solvents, and most other common chemicals. Steel Striking Cap: A large, 1 inch diameter solid steel cap on the end of the handle is designed for hammer striking, allowing you to drive the tip into the tightest of spaces. Inserted deeply into the handle, the cap fully contacts the end of the bar, so the force of each hammer blow is transferred directly to the bar itself. Strong and Reliable Construction: Forged on stout square stock, the high-strength bar won't easily flex or twist under load, delivering consistent leverage. A black oxide finish resists corrosion and won't flake or chip off like painted, powder coated, or chrome plated finishes.