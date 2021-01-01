This beach house duo of wooden starfish and seahorse sculptures bring natural warmth to any room with a splash of coastal style. Each wood sculpture, one starfish and one seahorse, is elevated from the stacked natural wood base. The rich texture and warm hues are thanks to the gorgeous natural teak wood from Indonesia with golden brown and warm beige tones. The neutral wood hues will work with any color palette. This item is shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Crafted in Indonesia. Each set includes with 2 sculptures. Coastal design. Grayson Lane Grayson Lane Set of 2 17 In., 18 In. Natural Sculpture Brown Teak Wood | 37921