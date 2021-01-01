17 in 1 Mini 9 Accessories Compatible for Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera Shining Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. The 17 in 1 instax mini accessories fit for Fujifilm instax mini 9/ 8/ 8 + instant film camera users. The Best Choice For Gift: Gift bag packaging cause that you can send out as a gift directly, fit for all kinds of festivals, such as, Halloween, Thanksgiving, birthday, Christmas, etc. PU LEATHER CASE - This bundle includes a camera case that comes with an adjustable strap to make it easier for you to carry around. It is constructed of PU leather, reliable and durable, soft microfiber inner provides you with the complete protection you need for your Camera COLOR LENS: included this four color filter lens, Choose from the four colors of yellow, blue, green and red. What you get: mini 9/8/8+ camera Case/ Pen/ Stickers/ Color Frame/ Memo Clip/ Cloth/ Album/Selfie Lens/ Filters/ Strap, our fan-favorite 12-month warranty and excellent customer service. [Do Not Include a Camera]