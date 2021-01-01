From kartium
17 ft. Box Pleat Polyester Table Skirt - 42' Bar Height, Charcoal Grey
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Polyester Made in USA and Imported 17 linear feet of cloth skirting; 42 inches high 18 clips included per skirt to fit tables up to 0.75' thick Machine washable; permanent press Flame resistant; passes NFPA 701-2010 Test# 1 Charcoal Grey 17 foot table skirts Polyester Tablecloths are an excellent choice for trade shows, catering and buffet banquet tables, hotels and party rooms.