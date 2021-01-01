From hp
HP 17-cn Home & Business Laptop (Intel i3-1115G4 2-Core, 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD, 17.3' HD+ (1600x900), Intel UHD, Wifi, Bluetooth, Win.
11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Processor (upto 4.1 GHz, 6MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; Intel UHD Integrated Graphics, . 8GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, 720p HD Webcam, Keyboard, . 17.3' HD+ (1600x900) 60Hz LCD Display; 45W Power Supply, 3-Cell 41 WHr Battery; Natural Silver Color, . 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Windows 10 Home-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from DealKing (Professionally upgraded by DealKing) Includes Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription for 1 User(Microsoft 365 Personal 12-Month Subscription, 1 person Premium Office apps 1TB OneDrive cloud storage PC/Mac;Annual Subscription;Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android), Dockztorm USB Hub