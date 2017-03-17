17 17.3 Inch Laptop Bag Briefcase, Expandable Multi-function Shoulder Messenger Bag, Waterproof Computer Carrying Case with Organizer Pocket for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Padded Laptop Compartment: Business briefcase features a well cushion padded inner laptop sleeve with velcro strap to separate and secure your computer/tablet. Laptop compartment size:16.5 x 11.8 x 1.8 inch. Bag is perfect to carry laptops up to 17.3 inch. such 17 Dell Inspiron, ASUS VivoBook/ROG, Acer Predator/Aspire, HP Envy /Pavilion, Lenovo Ideapad, MacBook Pro and more notebook ultrabook. Multiple & Neatly Organizers: The roomy laptop case built independent spaces for your stuffs. Front zipper pocket include 3 pen holders, 3 card slots, 2 open pockets to storing pens, business card, credit cards, passports, cell phone and tablet / ipad. A back invisible zipper pocket can easily place your files, documents, magazines and books. Main padded laptop compartment fits most 17 17.3 inch laptops. Easy to find what you want. Expandable Capacity(2.4-4.17 inch): One unique features of this 17 inch laptop bag is invisible expansion zipp