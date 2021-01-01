16x16 Photo Canvas Print - Family Photo Montage

Canvas is gallery wrapped on wood frame barsGiclée method printing using water-based latex inks to protect against UV and environmental damageUse a soft, non-abrasive cloth to remove any dustIncludes sawtooth hanger to hangCanvas measures 16" x 16"Made in USA Create an amazing work of art for your home with our Family Photomontage Personalized Canvas Print.Upload 8 of your favorite photos and choose from 5 color options to accent the canvas. Personalize the center square with any 4 lines of text, include, your names, family name, special dates, or a quote.