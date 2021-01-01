From bestonzon
16pcs Plastic Portable Flower Arrangement Container Cemetery Cone Vase Grave Vase
Advertisement
High-quality material and fine craftsmanship, durable and sturdy for a long time. A set of plastic grave cone vases, ?enough quantity to meet your different needs. Widely applied in? cemeteries for ancestor worship, or for gatherings and celebrations. The sharp stake design can keep the vase upright, which is easy to insert into the lawn. Lightweight and portable, more convenient to store and carry out.