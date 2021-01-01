Nearly Natural 16in. Succulent Garden Artificial Decorative Planter Silk Plants, Green/Orange

Showcase bohemian beauty with this artificial plant Boasting varying, mixed succulent, each given life-like details. Stands 16in. High from a decorative planter. Shop with confidence knowing our collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . . Nature. Overall product dimensions: 11 in. W x 11 in. D x 16 in. H; planter dimensions: H: 7. 25 in. W: 10 in. D: 10 in. ; measurements are from the bottom of the planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the arrangement. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Handsome textures rich color stabilized with natural Moss fixed in a decorative planter recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location