From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 16in. Poinsettia Artificial White Wash Planter Silk Arrangements
Advertisement
Capture the season with this artificial poinsettia arrangement boasting white silk blossoms, highlighted with realistic leaves popping out from underneath. Stands 16in. tall from a decorative planter. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 20 In. W x 15 In. D x 16 In. H; Planter Dimensions: H: 4.5 In. W: 9.5 In. D: 5.5 In. No Maintenance Required; No Watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Beautiful poinsettia floral. Complementary evergreen foliage. Great for holiday decor. Situated in a white wash planter. Recommended for indoor use or a covered, protected outdoor location. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension.