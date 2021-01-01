16GB Thumb Drive Corkwood USB Flash Drive Wooden 20 Memory Stick Cool Pendrive 16 GB Wine Bottle Design Jump Drive Creative USB Stick Zip Drive.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specifications: Including novelty USB 2.0 flash drive 16GB in glass drift bottle shape. Shape of pig, key, fish, tiger, chick, elephant, bottle, cork, wrench and so on for you to choose. Stylish storage and decor gift. Valid Usage: Cute pen drive is suitable for digital data storage, transferring and sharing. Plug and play, no require for installing a driver. Keep your files safety, record memories of your time. Universal Drives: 16GB thumb drive can be used in computer, TV, speaker, computer, notebook, car audio and other USB devices. Support Windows 7/8/10,Windows Vista, Windows 2000,Mac OS X, Linux, etc. Save data of MP3, MP4, RMVB, EXCEL, WORD, PDF and other files. Friendly Design: USB stick with funny glass cover to protect USB connector. Portable, small and lightweight. Safety and easy carrying. Storage files, then put it on desk as decoration. Default usb drive format is FAT32 system. If you need to store files larger th