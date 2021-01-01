16GB Micro SD Card Memory Card MicroSD High Speed Transfer A1 C10 U1 MicroSDHC TF Card for CemeraPhoneNintendoSwitchGalaxyDroneDash.

Best Quality Guranteed. Up to 95MB/s & 15MB/s read & write speeds respectively; Class 10 UHS 12. includes: Full-Size adapter for use in Cameras and Laptop/Desktop Computers Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.). Compatibility- Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices High-performance for full HD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming and music, for use in Smartphones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs and more Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof (Card only) 100% factory tested high performance premium cards to meet ultimate top quality