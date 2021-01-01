From hallmark
16ct Hallmark Three Angels Greeting Cards
Advertisement
Warm the hearts of your holiday card recipients this year with these lovely greeting cards featuring a sweet illustration, glitter accents, and a wish for blessings this holiday season and always. The Hallmark brand is widely recognized as the very best for greeting cards, gift wrap, and more. For more than 100 years, Hallmark has been helping its customers make everyday moments more beautiful and celebrations more joyful. Pattern: Angel.