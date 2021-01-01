16CH H265+ Wired Home Security Camera System 16 Channel 1080p 5in1 DVR 4TB HDD with 16pcs 2MP HD Weatherproof Home Surveillance Bullet Cameras for.

16CH Extendable DVREnjoy crystal clear image(1920 1080) both during the day and at night. Night vision covers up to 79ft. The DVR video recorder provides 16 input ports, you could DIY installation. H.265 Video CompressionThe Unique H.265 improves compression and transmission efficiency, without sacrificing video quality. It allows you to maximize storage space and save hard disk capacity with pre-installed 4TB HDD so that you can save the cost of buying an extra HDD. Motion Detection & Email PushYou won't be bothered by false alerts, as you can customize a specific motion detection zone. And instant email alerts and APP pushes allow you to take precautions in time. Reliable Remote AccessWith the " app, you can Live View with WiFi or 2G/3G/4G Anywhere Anytime. Check in on your home or business freely on your phone, table or PC, wherever you have an internet connection. IP66 WeatherproofWaterproof IP66 Metal Housing Camera