From richelieu
Richelieu 16943 19-11/16 Inch Wide 6 Hook Metal Coat Rack Chrome Hooks Coat and Hat Hook Racks Coat Rack
Advertisement
Richelieu 16943 19-11/16 Inch Wide 6 Hook Metal Coat Rack Features:Designed to hold a wide variety of items such as coats, hats, back packs, scarves, purses and bagsBeautifully finished to add an updated and refined look to your homeContemporary design gives a sleek and simple styleSolid metal construction adds durability and a high-end feelMounting hardware not includedSpecifications:Height: 1.7125"Width: 19.685"Projection: 1.9212"Number of Hooks: 6Material: MetalAvailable Finishes:16925BAG: Chrome16943 (This Model): ChromeT1690130: WhiteT16921184: Matte Nickel Coat Rack Chrome