Axor 16824 Montreux Thermostatic Valve Trim Less Valve - Engineered in Germany Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic

Axor 16824 Montreux Thermostatic Valve Trim Less Valve - Engineered in Germany, Limited Lifetime Warranty Covered under Axor's limited lifetime warranty for residential installations and 5-year limited warranty for commercial installationsPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useThermostatic valve cartridge with scald guardADA compliant - complies with the standards set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act for shower systemsSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includediBox Universal Valve: The Hansgrohe iBox universal rough-in offers a wealth of options for the shower. Accommodating all trim styles, Thermostatic or Pressure Balance, the iBox rough-in is the universal rough that makes a multitude of shower configurations possible. Ever since its launch in 2001, the iBox universal rough-in has been setting new standards in the bathroom and has maintained a leading position in the showering world.Advantages of the iBox Universal Valve180° Rotational SymmetryTrim Includes Function BlockWater-Tight Seals All AroundBuilt-In Service StopsSimplified Pipe FlushingReduced Noise TransferPre-set safety stop with override capability included with temperature controlEscutcheon (Trim Plate) Diameter: 6-7/8"Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart, valve options will be presentedFounded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come.Axor Special Custom Finishes: Many AXOR products are available in a custom polished or brushed finish optionFinishes include gold optic, red gold, black, bronze, nickel, and brassAvg lead time 12-14 weeks with no cancellations or returns allowedPlease contact us to check finish availability and price Thermostatic Chrome