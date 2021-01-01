From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 1681 Brooke Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconces
Hudson Valley Lighting 1681 Brooke Single Light 12" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass elliptical shade(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 4-1/2"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 8"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Wall Sconces Polished Nickel