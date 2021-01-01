Hinkley Lighting 1676 3 Light 17.5" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Edgewater Collection Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 1676 3 Light 17.5" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Edgewater Collection Three Light 17.5" Height Outdoor Lantern Wall Sconce from the Edgewater CollectionFeatures:Clear Seedy Panels glass lantern shadeSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassMade of cast aluminumDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCan be mounted facing upwards onlySuitable for wet locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 4.5"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoDark Sky: NoExtension: 9.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 6.5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 17.5"Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 10 lbsSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)About Hinkley Lighting:Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze