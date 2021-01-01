From volume lighting
Volume Lighting 1675 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Red Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Volume Lighting 1675 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Red Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a glass inner shade and acrylic outer shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 4.25 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel