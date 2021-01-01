From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 1675-LL Edgewater 4 Light 25-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting 1675-LL Edgewater 4 Light 25-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with LED Bulbs Included Edgewater’s classic design features durable cast aluminum and brass construction in a rich Black finish with clear seedy glass. Features Constructed from cast aluminum Clear seedy glass shade Includes (4) 5 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs Capable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbs Rated for wet locations Covered under 12 year components, 5 year LED and 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Height: 25-1/2" Width: 15" Depth: 13-13/16" Extension: 13-13/16" Backplate Height: 14" Backplate Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulbs Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 5 watts Wattage: 20 watts Voltage: 120 volts Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Lumens: 1400 Watt Replacement: 160 watts Black