Kichler 1674 Hendrik 9 Light 34" Wide 2-Tier Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 1674 Hendrik 9 Light 34" Wide 2-Tier Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades The Hendrik Collection, named after renowned Dutch architect, Hendrik Berlage, is a gorgeous family of contemporary fixtures that give homage to the man who was regarded by many as the "Father of Modern architecture". Much like Berlage himself, The Hendrik Collection is regarded as an intermediary between modern and traditional styles and is now suited for your bathroom. Classic lines are accented with touches of current style cues to work in a number of aesthetic environments.Features:For a fantastic pure and frosted color palate, the shades feature Satin-etched cased opal glassReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsUltra secure mounting assemblyCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of Steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a cylinder shaped glass shadeDownrod(s) are included2 tier chandelierComplete the look of your home with the entire Hendrik Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 26" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 33.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Width: 5"Product Weight: 38.7 lbsWire Length: 104"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Maximum Wattage: 900 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Brushed Nickel