Trimlite 1668138-8491LH1D6916 18" by 80" 2-Step Shaker 1-Panel Left Handed Interior Pre-Hung Passage Door with Black Hinges and 6-9/16" Door Jamb All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedDoor Features:This door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting or swelling to ensure lasting valueThe high quality primer makes the door ready to be painted to suit your home's decorUnfinished options allow for staining to bring out the natural beauty of the woodBlack finished hinges have been used to hang the door from the frame for the perfect finishing touchDesigned to be used with standard 2x6 studded walls with a 6-9/16" wide door jambDoor is configured with a left handed swing - When selecting door hardware, make sure it is left handed or reversibleComes with a one (1) year limited manufacturer warrantyPlease note: For 6-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 4-5/8"Door Dimensions:Door Height: 80"Door Width: 18"Overall Height: 81-5/8"Overall Width: 19-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Prehung Door Primed