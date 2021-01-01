Hinkley Lighting 1668-LED 2 Light LED ADA Compliant Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Luna Collection Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

Hinkley Lighting 1668-LED 2 Light LED ADA Compliant Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Luna Collection Features:Made of metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCan be mounted facing upwards onlyADA CompliantDark Sky CompliantLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDDark Sky: YesExtension: 4Height: 16Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 2Reversible Mounting: NoSconce Type: Down LightVoltage: 120Wattage: 11Watts Per Bulb: 5.5Width: 6Compliance:ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”.Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze