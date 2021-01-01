Hinkley Lighting 1668 2 Light ADA Compliant Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Luna Collection Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

Hinkley Lighting 1668 2 Light ADA Compliant Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Luna Collection Features:Made of metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCan be mounted facing upwards onlyADA CompliantDark Sky CompliantLamping Technology:Bulb Base - GU10: A bi pin socket used mostly with 120/230-volt MR16 Halogen Bulb. The GU10 has a pin spread of 10 mm a twist and lock function.Compatible Bulb Types: GU10 Bulb base uses primarily a Halogen bulb but is also available as Fluorescent, LED, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: GU10Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: HalogenDark Sky: YesExtension: 4Height: 16Location Rating: Wet LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 2Reversible Mounting: NoSconce Type: Down LightVoltage: 120Wattage: 40Watts Per Bulb: 20Width: 6Compliance:ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”.Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. Outdoor Wall Sconces Bronze