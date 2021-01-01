Newport Brass 1660 Astaire Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Satin Brass (PVD) Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double

Newport Brass 1660 Astaire Double Handle Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Astaire Double Handle Low Lead Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever HandlesThe Astaire Collection from Newport Brass is traditionally styled combined with a modern touch for an elegant look. The Astaire Collection is a simple but bold style that looks great in any household. Newport Brass lavatory faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass bathroom faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass bath faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to FinishFeatures:Double handle lavatory faucetADA compliant lever handlesBrass Valve Bodies. Valve Included.Quarter-turn washerless ceramic disc valve cartridgesPop-up drain with tail pieceCA/VT Low lead compliantWaterSense CertifiedSolid brassReadyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport BrassOil Rubbed BronzePolished NickelPolished ChromeFinish Features:Available in 25 beautiful finishesNew Industry Leading lacquer Finish ProcessIAPMO Certified and testedLong Life Finishes - 10 Year WarrantyDurable, color protected, scratch resistantGreen, low VOC, energy efficient finishing processSpecifications:Spout Reach: 6-1/8"Spout Height: 1-3/8"Overall Height: 3"Handle Height: 2-13/16"8" CentersLow Lead Compliant : YesWaterSense Certified : YesCenters : 8"Material : Solid Brass1/2" valves Double Handle Satin Brass (PVD)