From corbett lighting

Corbett Lighting 166-12 Harlow 2 Light 19-29/32" High Wall Sconce with Fabric Shade Tranquility Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces 2 Lights

Description

Corbett Lighting 166-12 Harlow 2 Light 19-29/32" High Wall Sconce with Fabric Shade FeaturesHand crafted from ironIncludes hardback fabric shadeManufactured in the United StatesIncludes (2) 40 watt Candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19-29/32"Width: 10-1/2"Extension: 5"Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 80 wattsVoltage: 120 volts 2 Lights Tranquility Silver

