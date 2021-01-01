From axor
Axor 16562 Montreux Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter and Cross Handles - Includes Hand Shower Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Triple Handle
Advertisement
Axor 16562 Montreux Floor Mounted Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter and Cross Handles - Includes Hand Shower Axor 16562 Features:Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates with products from the Montreux lineIncludes single function hand showerFloor mounted installation - 2 hole faucet3 handles included with faucet90-degree ceramic valves for extended product lifeIntegrated double backflow preventionAxor 16562 Specifications:Height: 35-1/8" (from bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 28-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-1/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate (GPM): 5.28 gallons-per-minute)Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 49"Maximum Deck Thickness: 6-3/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of an extension kit)2 faucet holes required for installation Triple Handle Chrome