Hooker Furniture 1652-90266-2 King Poplar Panel Bed Frame from the Modern Romance Collection - *Close-Out White Linen / Champagne Indoor Furniture

Hooker Furniture 1652-90266-2 King Poplar Panel Bed Frame from the Modern Romance Collection - *Close-Out All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy *THIS ITEM HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE ONCE STOCK IS DEPLETED TO "SPECIAL ORDER" STATUS Features: This frame accommodates king sized beds Includes headboard, footboard and rails Antique mirror on headboard Headboard can be used alone Includes a 1 year manufacturer warranty Requires some assembly upon arrival Panel/Platform White Linen / Champagne