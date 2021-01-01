Hinkley Lighting 1649-LED Atlantis 24" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Integrated LED Titanium Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Hinkley Lighting 1649-LED Atlantis 24" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Integrated LED Atlantis features a minimalist design for the ultimate in urban sophistication. Constructed of solid aluminum and Dark Sky compliant, Atlantis provides a chic solution to eco-conscious homeowners. Features: Etched glass rectangle shade Etched glass shades offer creative patterns and designs Made of extruded aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area ADA Compliant Dark Sky Compliant Suitable for wet locations Lamping Technologies: LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan. Specifications: ADA: Yes Backplate Height: 6.5" Backplate Width: 4.5" Bulb Included: Yes Bulb Type: LED Dark Sky: Yes Energy Star: No Extension: 4" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) HCO: 20.75" (height from center of outlet) Height: 24" LED: Yes Location Rating: Wet Location Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 2 Product Weight: 13 lbs Shade Material: Glass Shade Type: Etched Voltage: 120v Watt Replacement: 35 Wattage: 11 Compliance: Dark Sky Lighting: Known as Cut Off Lighting, or Friendly Lighting, Dark Sky refers to lighting fixtures that reduce excess lighting and reduces sky glow to eliminate wasted energy allowing the night sky to shine. ADA Compliance - The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Fixtures hung between 27" and 80" above the floor must have an extension of 4" or less; this applies to wall lights hung in walkways, halls, corridors, passageways or aisles. Ceiling Fixtures must be hung no lower than 80”. Outdoor Wall Sconces Titanium