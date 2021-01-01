From z-lite
Z-Lite 163SF Ibis 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Z-Lite 163SF Ibis 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade This contemporary semi-flush mount uses a bulbous matte opal shade and sleek chrome detailing to provide a very practical and clean look, wherever this fixture is used.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 10.5" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 5.11 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: RoundUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationTotal Max Wattage: 180Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Semi-Flush Chrome