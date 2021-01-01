From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 16277/2 Asbury 2 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Aged Silver Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 16277/2 Asbury 2 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel construction with PVCIncludes an inner glass and an outer Organza fabric shades(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 24"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 6"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Aged Silver