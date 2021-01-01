Elk Lighting 16270/3 3 Light 1 Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Gabrielle Collection Aged Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 16270/3 3 Light 1 Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Gabrielle Collection Three Light Single Tier Crystal Chandelier from the Gabrielle CollectionThe Gabrielle pendant has a Moorish design finished in Aged Silver and an abundance of crystal.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaLight is hung by chainsSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 22" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Aged Silver