From dainolite
Dainolite 161T 25" Tall Vase Table Lamp Polished Chrome Lamps Table Lamps
Dainolite 161T 25" Tall Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome