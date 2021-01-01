From dainolite

Dainolite 161T 25" Tall Vase Table Lamp Polished Chrome Lamps Table Lamps

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dainolite 161T 25" Tall Vase Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 10-1/4"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com