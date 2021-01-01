From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 16160/1 Synchronis Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Elk Lighting 16160/1 Synchronis Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a clear / ribbed blown glass shadeRequires (1) medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 5"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsCord Length: 72"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze