From kichler
Kichler 1610027 Landscape LED 3-1/2" Wide LED Outdoor Strip Light - 2700K Textured Architectural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Hardscape
Kichler 1610027 Landscape LED 3-1/2" Wide LED Outdoor Strip Light - 2700K FeaturesThe 12V LED Hardscape light is an integrated, fully sealed LED fixture with a 270° pivot rotation from a mounting bracket which allows you to place the light precisely where it's neededCustom optics ensure smooth, uniform light distribution virtually eliminating any hotspots or glareIntegrated with a 4kV surge protection to defend against power surges and irregularitiesConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingIntended for outdoor useETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 3/4"Width: 3-1/2"Depth: 3"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 10Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 0.3 wattsVoltage: 12 voltsAverage Hours: 40000 Hardscape Lights Textured Architectural Bronze