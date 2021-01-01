Hooker Furniture 1610-90150-EGLO Arabella Queen Poplar and Eglomise Glass Panel Bed Frame - *Close-Out Eglomise Shimmer Indoor Furniture Beds

Hooker Furniture 1610-90150-EGLO Arabella Queen Poplar and Eglomise Glass Panel Bed Frame - *Close-Out All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy **This item is on close-out and will no longer be available once stock levels are depleted to "special order" status** Features: Distressed with rasping and chopping Arabella provides a French style that combines classic European elements with modern forms with a touch of metals and glam to create an industrial luxe look This decor style takes the cold, stark industrial style, and makes it softer and more romantic with classic French elements Constructed from eglomise glass, hardwood, metal, oak and poplar This bed frame accommodates a queen size bed Nicely complements a traditional decor style Backed with a 1-year manufacturer warranty This product requires moderate assembly Mattress is not included Panel/Platform Eglomise Shimmer