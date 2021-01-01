160ft AERIAL MESSEGNER LINE RG11 COAXIAL CABLE 75 Ohm UL ETL WEATHER BOOT COMPRESSION CONNECTOR UHF VHF HDTV ANTENNA CABLE TV LOW LOSS 4X THICKER.

CABLE SPECIFICATION: - SOLID CORE 14AWG RG11 CABLE WITH MESSENGER LINE TO HANG AND SECURE TO DROP POLE OR HOOKS- 77% braided, TWO 100% foil shield- 75 Ohm swept tested- CABLE TV APPROVED CABLE- UL ETL rated, ANTI-UV PVC JACKET- LOW SIGNAL LOSS COMPARE TO RG6- 4 TIMES THICKER CORE THAN RG6- ACCOMMODATE LONG RUN UP TO 400FT Connectors: Weather Boot Compression Connectors - Belden PPC Brand - Constructed with Nickel and Anti-Corrosion Materials - Compatible to All F-Type Connector Device That Utilize RG59, RG6 RG7 RG49 Usage: Lower Signal Loss Over RG6 - HD Over the Air Antenna - May Not Be Suitable for All Satellite Service, Please Consult with Our Helpdesk or the Service Provider Device Manufacture - Ham Radio, Short Wave Antenna Usage - Cable Modem Internet - HD Digital Cable TV - Cellular Boost Antenna - Speed Sensor, & Other F-Connector Coaxial Required Devices Assembly: Customized Cut to Order - Made from Foreign & Domestic Parts - Assembled in USA by PHATSATELLITE INTL at