Hinkley Lighting 1604 Raley 3 Light 25-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

Hinkley Lighting 1604 Raley 3 Light 25-1/2" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seedy Glass Raley’s regal appearance features cast aluminum construction, a bold Oil Rubbed Bronze finish, flourishing details and clear water glass panels for a dignified style statement. Features: Clear Water glass shades Made of cast aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Can be mounted facing upwards only Suitable for wet locations Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Specifications: Backplate Height: 9.5" Backplate Width: 4.5" Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Extension: 12.25" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) HCO: 14" (height from center of outlet) Height: 25.5" Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 3 Product Weight: 16 lbs Sloped Ceiling Compatible: No Title 24: No UL Rating: Wet Location Voltage: 120v Wattage: 120 Watts Per Bulb: 40 Width: 9.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. About Hinkley Lighting: Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Outdoor Wall Sconces Oil Rubbed Bronze