From rohl
Rohl 1600 Modern Spa Shower 1.8 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar Hose and Wall Supply Matte Black Showers Hand Showers
Rohl 1600 Modern, Spa Shower 1.8 GPM Single Function Hand Shower Package - Includes Slide Bar, Hose, and Wall Supply Included Components:Single function hand shower59" compatible shower hose29-5/8" slide bar includedMatching wall supply includedRohl 1600 Features:Covered under Rohl's 2 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Modern, Spa Shower line seamlesslyConstructed of brass for long lasting durability and dependabilitySlide bar features a sliding bracketPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useHand shower comes equipped with a single distinct functionAll hardware required for installation is includedRohl 1600 Specifications:Hand Shower Height: 7-1/8" (top to bottom)Hand Shower Width: 4-3/8" (left to right)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteConnection Size: 1/2"Slide Bar Height: 29-5/8" Single Function Matte Black