Maintains temperatures as low as 32°F even in very hot climates, unlike normal outdoor fridges. Rust and corrosion resistant 304 stainless steel is built for all weather conditions. Capacity to hold your entire 160 can collection. Auto-closing door with lock keeps your contents cold and safe. Adjustable shelves let you customize storage space to fit cans and bottles. Easy-glide casters allow you to bring the party with you wherever you go. The powerful fan cooling system circulates cold air evenly to maintain a steady internal temperature. Made of highly resistant metal. Easily grab fridge contents thanks to the internal LED light, which automatically turns on and off whenever the fridge door is opened or closed. NewAir 160-Can Capacity (3.2-cu ft) Residential Stainless Steel Built-In/freestanding Beverage Center | NOF160SS00